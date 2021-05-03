CMHA’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK MAY 3RD-9TH

The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Week is May 3-9th.

Even in times of extreme anxiety and stress, mental health is something we can protect, not just something we can lose.

This CMHA Mental Health Week, we focus on how naming, expressing, and dealing with our emotions — the ones we like and the ones we don’t — is important for our mental health.

Heavy feelings lighten when you put them into words. When we voice our emotions, the pain gives way. So, let’s understand and name how we feel. Angry? Glad? Frustrated? Sad? It’s all good.

This Mental Health Week, don’t be uncomfortably numb.

#GetReal about how you feel. And name it, don’t numb it.

For more details, click HERE.