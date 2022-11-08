Cold Therapy, Is Great For Your Mental Health!

Rather than hide from the cold, why not embrace it?

More and more people are realizing the benefits of cold water swimming, while others are trying ice baths for the first time.

There’s even this thing called Cryotherapy! Cryotherapy involves immersing the whole body in sub-Arctic conditions (usually around -90 degrees celsius), but you don’t need to go so hardcore to try the trend.

If this seems a little much for you- just start simply because cold water has its benefits which include reducing inflammation and improving sleep quality – in your day-to-day life.

Cold showers, ice baths and cold water swimming are linked to well-being, with submersion being good for boosting mood.

Studies have even shown two cold showers a day can reduce symptoms of depression.

Another benefit to cold therapy, it helps with muscle pain!

Cold has been used to reduce swelling and inflammation since Ancient Egyptian times, so it can be used when a muscle is sore to help ease any pain.

So the next time your town has a polar dip, which not take the plunge!

