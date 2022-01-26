Youth Haven is Simcoe County’s only youth shelter.

In 2021, they helped over 600 youth with emergency, outreach and transitional care.

This February, take part in the Coldest Night of the Year: a virtual walk to raise money for at-risk youth and youth experiencing homelessness in our community.

The official event day is February 26th, but this year, you can choose any day of the month for your walk.

Sign up today and use hashtag #bethedifference to contribute your photos.

For more information click HERE …and thank you for choosing to be the difference.