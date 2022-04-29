The Most Successful College Drops Of All Time

While most parents out there would NOT be happy to hear that their kid is dropping out of post-secondary to pursue their dreams, there are good examples of dropout success stories.

So if your kid comes to you and says, “Mom, I’m not going back to school” and they start name-dropping- you may not have a leg to stand on…

Related: Dolly Parton Is Giving Free College Tuition To Dollywood Workers…

Be aware of your kids mentioning these names:

Radio Talk Show Host-Rush Limbaugh

Tiger Woods

Bill Gates

Alicia Keys

Rachael Ray

Ryan Seacrest

Lady Gaga

John Mayer