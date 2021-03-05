‘Coming 2 America’ Is Out Today

The long-awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 “Coming to America” is finally here! Even the poster is nostalgic!

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become King of the fictional country Zamunda and learns that he has a son in America that he never knew about.

The original film was released in 1988 and the original cast is back including Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, and Arsenio Hall! They will be joined by Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.