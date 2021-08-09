Companies Having Trouble Finding Mall Santas For The Holiday Season!

If you ask many employers, it’s been hard to find staff since lockdown restrictions have been lifted!

Among those companies that are having trouble filling open jobs is one that provides Santas to shopping malls and stores for the holiday season.

The current shortage of workers is all the more challenging because most firms insist on hiring people who have their own grey beards and don’t need padding.

Last year during the holiday season, mall Santas got crafty in order to socially distance themselves. Many locations required reservations, temperature checks, and mask-wearing.