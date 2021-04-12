Company Looking For ‘MLB Hot Dog Taster’

Casino review site BonusFinder launched a new contest earlier this week to find an “MLB Professional Food Tester.”

According to the contest page, the winner will be given $500, as well as a budget for food and travel.

The tester will be expected to travel to MLB stadiums to taste their hot dogs and watch games.

The tester will then have to review hot dogs based on appearance and colour, flavour complexity and quality of meat, bun quality and flavour, sauce and topping generosity and value for money.

They will also have to review the games on entertainment and quality, and stadium atmosphere and excitement.

Submissions close May 2 at 9 p.m. PT and the winner will be selected by May 5.

