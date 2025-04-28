This Company Wants to Pay You to Sniff Dog Breath — Seriously

If you're looking for the ruffest summer gig ever (but in the cutest way possible), listen up: a pet wellness company in Manhattan is hiring an intern to sniff doggie breath. Yes, this is a real job.

Dog wellness brand Spot & Tango is offering $25 an hour — plus unlimited puppy kisses — for someone brave enough to evaluate canine breath around New York City as they test a new dental solution for pups.

Do You Have the Nose for It?

The job listing, posted on startup site Built in NYC, says they're looking for someone with a nose so sharp you could smell your roommate’s leftover garlic pasta through the fridge door. (Relatable.)

Applicants must be "brave, bold, and nosy (literally)," ready to head out to NYC dog parks, conduct breath tests, create a "funk-o-meter" evaluation system, and even run some competitive analysis — all while getting up close and personal with some of the city's finest four-legged residents.

RELATED: What Do Dogs Dream About? Exploring the Nightly Adventures of Our Furry Friends

It Could Be Worse

Sure, sniffing questionable dog breath all summer might not sound glamorous... but hey, it beats being a maggot wrangler, lab-rat decapitator, or Afghani travel agent — just a few jobs listed in the book 50 Jobs Worse Than Yours.

At least with this one, you get paid in real cash and puppy cuddles. 🐾