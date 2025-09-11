Someone in Connecticut Is Painting Squirrels… and No One Knows Why 🐿️🎨

In the “weird but true” file, Animal Control officers in Connecticut are scratching their heads after spotting two squirrels that had been painted — one red, one blue.

Photos shared online show the colourful critters looking more like mascots than wildlife. Thankfully, officials say the squirrels “appear to be okay.” Still, they’re investigating who did it and, more importantly, why.

Some online jokesters have already offered their theories, including the possibility of a gender reveal gone horribly wrong. (Because nothing says “It’s a boy!” like chasing a squirrel with spray paint, right?)

Not the First Time

Strangely enough, this isn’t even the first case of painted squirrels. Last year, a man in New York was arrested after trapping squirrels and painting them bright “apple red.” To this day, nobody really knows what his endgame was — though “confused wildlife art exhibit” seems likely.

RELATED: So Many Squirrels, So Little Time: Why You're Seeing a Squirrel Surge Right Now

The Real Takeaway

While the internet may find it funny, Animal Control stresses that this kind of stunt is dangerous and harmful to wildlife. Squirrels aren’t supposed to double as paint swatches — and they definitely didn’t consent to looking like patriotic lawn ornaments.

So if you see a blue or red squirrel scampering through your neighbourhood, it’s not the start of a Marvel spin-off. It’s a reminder that people need better hobbies.