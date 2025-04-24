So Many Squirrels, So Little Time: Why You're Seeing a Squirrel Surge Right Now

Does it feel like squirrels are suddenly everywhere?

You're not imagining it. Whether you're trying to drive down a quiet street or just chill on your front porch, there’s a good chance you've been caught in a real-life game of “dodge the squirrel.”

We're talking way more than your usual backyard regulars chasing each other around. It's like they’ve formed a little squirrel society and are taking over the neighbourhood.

What’s Going On?

Experts say there are a couple of reasons behind this fluffy frenzy:

🌀 They’re fresh outta hibernation

Now that the temps are warming up, squirrels are out and about — and very hungry. After spending the winter in cozy tree nests, they’re on the hunt for snacks.

💘 It’s mating season

Yes, love is in the air. Squirrels are busy trying to find partners, build nests, and prepare for tiny squirrel babies. Cute? Sure. Chaotic? Also yes.

🌰 They’re digging up their hidden snack stashes

All those random holes in your yard? That’s a squirrel trying to remember where they buried their winter survival snacks. They don’t live underground like moles — they just use those holes to store food like nuts, seeds, and the occasional slice of your sanity.

How to Protect Your Yard From the Squirrel Invasion

While you can’t exactly stop nature, you can try to keep your yard from becoming their personal buffet:

Keep garbage sealed tightly

Bring pet food indoors

Don’t leave snacks out (no matter how cute they look)

Install wire mesh over garden beds

Try a scarecrow (yes, really)

Keep your lawn clean and trimmed

So no, you're not losing it — there is a full-blown squirrel takeover happening right now.

Just remember: this too shall pass (at least until fall, when they go full hoarding mode again). 🐿️