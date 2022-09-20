COO Of Beyond Meat Arrested For Biting Man’s Nose!

Doug Ramsey was arrested Saturday night for allegedly biting a man’s nose after an Arkansas football game.

Ramsey had just watched Arkansas defeat Missouri State at Razorback Stadium, when he went to the parking lot, got in his Bronco and attempted to exit.

According to cops, a driver of a Subaru “inched his way” toward the Bronco, connecting with the front passenger tire.

According to a local news outlet, Ramsey came out swinging, and the Subaru’s owner said Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body” before he “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,”

Maybe Ramsey was on edge because Beyond Meat shares have fallen 92 percent from their peak closing value of $234.90 in 2019?

Maybe he was just doing market research!