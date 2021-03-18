Coors Light Will Trade You Free Beer For Your ‘Quarantine Clutter’

Coors Light is offering to take your unwanted items in exchange for beer.

Coors says that they recognize that over the past year, people were staying home, and buying lots of stuff. With Spring almost here, naturally, spring cleaning with begin! Coors says instead of tossing it on the curb, they will donate it to a charity and give you a beer or two for your good deed.

“People bought a whole bunch of stuff to help them chill out throughout the pandemic,” Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing at Molson Coors, said in a press release. “We’ve all bought more bread makers, ring lights, and tie-dye kits than we know what to do with. And a year later, you don’t need a bunch of stuff to chill.”

The free beer event will happen in Atlanta on March 20th! People are encouraged to bring their donations to the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, from 1-5 p.m. local time. The brewery will weigh the items to determine how much beer you will get in exchange.