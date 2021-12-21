Could Lorne Michaels May Be Retiring From ‘Saturday Night Live’?

The creator of the long, long-running NBC comedy sketch show is thinking about retirement.

Michaels told “CBS Mornings” on Monday that he is contemplating leaving following the show’s 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 season.

“You know, I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he said. “I’d like to see that through and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave. But … I won’t want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It’s been my life’s work. So I’m going to do everything I can to see it carry on.”

The Canadian-born TV producer has been a part of the ‘SNL’ family since its early beginnings in 1975.

The new season of “SNL” kicked off this past October to abysmal ratings. The premiere episode starred Owen Wilson and was down 35 percent from last season’s opener. Just 3.5 million viewers watched the episode.

The final episode of the season aired on Dec. 18 and was almost cancelled due to an in-house outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases.