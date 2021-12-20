‘SNL’ Scraps Scheduled Show And Sends Cast Home Due Omicron Variant

Just hours before the episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent more of the cast home.

A statement on the show’s Twitter account read;

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited casts and crew.”

Charli XCX, the musical guest, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.

Instead, the opening monologue was done by Tom Hank who told viewers at home that “SNL” planned to do its big Christmas show and induct host Paul Rudd into the “five timer’s club.” That’s when celebrities who have hosted the show five times are honoured with a special jacket.

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey welcome Paul Rudd to the Five-Timers Club! pic.twitter.com/tidzhofdtx — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 19, 2021





The show scrambled and brought in Tina Fey also and Paul Rudd who all cleared safety protocols.

The rest of the show had minimal live bits and they aired past sketches and some that were pre-taped earlier on in the week.

Thank you all for watching! Goodnight and Happy Holidays! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ldGHoHYZn0 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 19, 2021

Before the show, the New York Post and Variety reported that multiple cast members tested positive for the coronavirus, though this did not come up on the air.