Paul Rudd Named Sexiest Man ALIVE By People Magazine For 2021!

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” got the honour of unveiling the cover on Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a “sexiness adjudicator” before finally announcing Rudd’s new title.

Paul Rudd is now 52 and has been consistently one of Hollywood’s funniest leading men!

In his cover story interview with People, Rudd joked he is “going to lean into” his coveted new title. “I’m going to own this,” he said.

While Rudd captures fans’ attention with his wide range of acting roles, he also tends to make headlines for just being kind.

Last year in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rudd appeared in a funny public service announcement to encourage young people to wear their masks.

His Sexiest Man Alive win follows fellow Marvel star Michael B. Jordan who received the honour last year.

Rudd will be seen next in the upcoming fantasy film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the series “The Shrink Next Door” with Will Ferrell and Kathryn Hahn.