Could Ontario Move To Stage 2 Sooner Than Later?

By Kool Mornings

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has asked the Ontario Government to consider stage 2 earlier.

 

Premier Doug Ford said he will meet with the province’s top medical experts about the decision to move Ontario into stage 2 earlier.

Patrick Brown has made the request as a new underground economy has emerged, with people paying cash for garage or backyard hair cuts and other personal services.

 

 

Step 2 will allow for indoor gatherings of up to five people, along with outdoor gatherings of 25 people.

Outdoor sports and leagues can resume, along with personal care services, where a face covering can be worn.

Indoor religious services can also resume at 15 percent capacity.

Essential retail restrictions will be eased, with essential retailers allowed 50 percent capacity and non-essential 25 percent.

Outdoor amusement and water parks can also reopen. Outdoor cinemas, performing arts, live music, events, and attractions can also being to operate again.

