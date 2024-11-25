Countries That Will Pay You to Move Right Now (Yes, Really!)

Whether you're tired of your current grind or just want to live your main-character fantasy in a picturesque European town, now might be the perfect time to pack your bags.

Several countries are rolling out serious incentives — we’re talking cash money — to attract new residents. From renovating coastal homes in Ireland to starting a business in Italy, here’s where you could make your next move a win-win.

Ireland: Coastal Island Living with a Big Bonu

If the thought of scenic Irish coastlines and charming villages has you swooning, you’ll love this deal. Ireland is offering up to CAD 87,000 in grants to people willing to move into and renovate vacant homes on its stunning coastal islands. Think rolling green hills, rugged cliffs, and that fresh ocean breeze… all while getting paid. Where do we sign up?

Switzerland: Swiss Alps with a Side of Cash

Fancy waking up to the view of snow-capped mountains? The village of Albinen, nestled in the Swiss Alps, is offering CAD 23,000, plus an extra CAD 11,500 per child, to anyone under 45 who wants to move there. Its small-town charm meets financial incentive — perfect for families or anyone looking for a quieter, Insta-worthy life.

Spain: A Family-Friendly Offer in Asturias

Northern Spain is calling! A town in Asturias is offering a CAD 3,200 grant per adult — and they’ll double that amount for each young child you bring. If you’ve been dreaming of living la vida española in a peaceful, family-friendly environment, this could be your ticket.

Greece: Island Vibes with Monthly Cash

The island of Antikythera (yes, it’s as gorgeous as it sounds) has only 45 residents and is ready for more. They’re paying people over CAD 500 monthly for three years to settle there. If you’ve ever fantasized about living on a sunny Greek island, now’s your chance to turn that dream into reality.

Italy: Start Fresh in Calabria

Love pasta, coastal views, and small-town living? Calabria in southern Italy, is offering CAD 30,000 to anyone willing to move to one of their quaint villages. The catch? You’ll need to be under 40 and either start a business or fill an essential job. Plus, you’ll need to pack fast — you’ve got just 90 days to move in after being accepted.

Related: The Latest ‘Rage Index” Finds Ontario Is the Country’s Ragiest Province!

Canada: Study in Saskatchewan and Get Paid

Even Canada’s joining the “get paid to move” trend. The province of Saskatchewan is offering $14,400 in tuition reimbursement to international students who commit to studying there for four years and then settle in the province. Sure, Saskatchewan might not scream glamour, but it’s a chance to live in the land of maple syrup, poutine, and politeness.

So, What’s the Catch?

Before you start daydreaming about your new life abroad, keep in mind that most of these offers come with rules. Whether it’s age limits, work requirements, or commitment to specific locations, there’s always fine print. But if you’re up for the adventure (and the paperwork), these deals could make your relocation goals a reality.