Couples Who Post More Selfies Are Less Happy!

A study was done by a photography site and found that couples who don’t post selfies are 18% happier.

The survey was done to determine both happiness as well as social media habits in couples.

Couples were asked about communication, trust, and intimacy and found keeping their relationship private leads to a happier relationship.

In fact, couples who posted three or more selfies a week are 128% unhappier than those who keep things private.

In terms of generational differences, older millennials post much more regularly than their Gen-Z counterparts.

Those who rarely post, are happier!

