Crown Royal Allows You To Send A Free Military Care Package

Crown Royal has partnered with Packages From Home, a non-profit organization to send free care packages to the troops!

 

All you have to do is go to the Crown Royal website to send 4 of the most wanted and needed items for our troops and Crown Royal will send it overseas for you- no charge!

 

The items include beef jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, nuts, peanut butter singles, popcorn, protein bar/ granola bar, and tea.

 

You can also send a message with it!

 

