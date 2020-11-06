Crown Royal Allows You To Send A Free Military Care Package

Crown Royal has partnered with Packages From Home, a non-profit organization to send free care packages to the troops!

All you have to do is go to the Crown Royal website to send 4 of the most wanted and needed items for our troops and Crown Royal will send it overseas for you- no charge!

The items include beef jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, nuts, peanut butter singles, popcorn, protein bar/ granola bar, and tea.

You can also send a message with it!

