Curbside & Yard Waste Collection

Due to the cancellation of curbside collection Monday, collection of garbage, organics, and recycling will occur Tuesday, starting in the regular Monday collection areas. Collection may be delayed; please leave materials curbside if they are not collected on your collection day. Any general delay information will be posted at barrie.ca/IceStorm.

The City has added extra collection support in advance of the spring yard waste collection start (Monday, April 7). Special brush collections will begin immediately, with collection trucks patrolling City roads to help with cleanup. Residents are encouraged to place bundled brush curbside as soon as possible, as special pickups may not align with regular waste collection days. Brush bundles must:

be no larger than 1.2m (4ft) in length

be no larger than 0.3m (1ft) in diameter

be no heavier than 20kg (45lbs) in weight

have limbs no more than 7cm (3in) in diameter each (and bundled per above)

Unbundled brush or oversized branches will not be collected curbside but can be dropped off at the landfill site.

