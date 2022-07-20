Custom Action Figures With Your Face Are Coming!

How fun is this? Later this year, you’ll be able to get action figures of your favourite superheroes, customized so they look like YOU.

Hasbro partnered with a 3-D printing company to make it happen, and they’ll start selling them this fall. So it sounds like they’re trying to get them out for Christmas.

They’re calling it their “Selfie Series,” and each one costs $60. You just send them a selfie, and they put your face on the action figure of your choice.

They’re doing it with a bunch of different movie and TV franchises. The ones they’ve announced so far are “Star Wars”, “Ghostbusters”, “G.I. Joe”, “Power Rangers”, and Marvel characters like Spider-Man and Black Widow.

They’re not doing pre-orders yet, but you can sign up to be notified at HasbroPulse.com.

Now you can finally see what your kid thinks of you. Give them one of these, then sit back and see who wins in a fight, you vs. Thor.

PHOTO CREDIT: Hasbro