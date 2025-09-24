Cute Caterpillars in Simcoe County Come With a Sting
At first glance, the hickory tussock caterpillar looks like the kind of fuzzy little guy you’d want to scoop up for a TikTok. But don’t be fooled — this critter comes with built-in booby traps.
Look, Don’t Touch
These black-and-white fluffballs are native to Canada (and hang out in places like New York and Pennsylvania, too). While they look like the stuffed animal of the insect world, those black spines are venomous. Translation: hands off.
Why They’re Trouble
The caterpillar’s hairs are barbed and can snap off into your skin. Once they’re stuck, they release a chemical that spreads across the surface and leaves you with itchy, burning irritation. Basically, it’s Mother Nature’s version of glitter — hard to get rid of and super annoying.
Not Deadly, But Still a Pain
Good news: they’re not dangerous enough to send you to the ER (unless you’re allergic). Bad news: they can leave you with rashes or welts that make you look like you lost a fight with poison ivy.
What To Do If You Touch One
- Carefully remove the hairs (tape works surprisingly well).
- Treat the spot with an antihistamine.
- Expect it to clear up in about 24 hours.
- If it doesn’t? Call your doctor.
So next time you’re out in Simcoe County and spot one of these fuzzy “marshmallow worms,” admire them from afar. Cute, yes. Cuddle-worthy? Absolutely not.
