The Bugs We Hate The Most
Cockroaches….So Gross!
yahoo.com has made a list of the most annoying bugs…
Seven out of 10 people say they can’t sleep if they know there’s a bug in the house . . . we lose 36 hours of sleep a year because of it . . . and we’d pay an average of $1,974 to never see a bug in our home again.
Here are the ten bugs we hate most . . .
1. Cockroaches.
2. Spiders.
3. Ants.
4. Mosquitoes.
5. Termites.
7. Bees.
8. Wasps.
9. Hornets.
10. Centipedes.
Houseflies didn’t make the list. And only 4% of people said cicadas are one of the bugs they hate most. Honour mention to June bugs!