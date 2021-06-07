Listen Live

The Bugs We Hate The Most

Cockroaches….So Gross!

Kool Mornings

yahoo.com has made a list of the most annoying bugs…

Seven out of 10 people say they can’t sleep if they know there’s a bug in the house . . . we lose 36 hours of sleep a year because of it . . . and we’d pay an average of $1,974 to never see a bug in our home again.

 

Here are the ten bugs we hate most . . .

1.  Cockroaches.

2.  Spiders.

3.  Ants.

4.  Mosquitoes.

5.  Termites.

6. Ticks.

7.  Bees.

8.  Wasps.

9.  Hornets.

10. Centipedes.

 

 

Houseflies didn’t make the list.  And only 4% of people said cicadas are one of the bugs they hate most.  Honour mention to June bugs!

 

