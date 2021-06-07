The Bugs We Hate The Most

yahoo.com has made a list of the most annoying bugs…

Seven out of 10 people say they can’t sleep if they know there’s a bug in the house . . . we lose 36 hours of sleep a year because of it . . . and we’d pay an average of $1,974 to never see a bug in our home again.

Here are the ten bugs we hate most . . .

1. Cockroaches.

2. Spiders.

3. Ants.

4. Mosquitoes.

5. Termites.

6. Ticks.



7. Bees.

8. Wasps.

9. Hornets.

10. Centipedes.

Houseflies didn’t make the list. And only 4% of people said cicadas are one of the bugs they hate most. Honour mention to June bugs!