7pm start

Cybergnomes Robotics Information Night.

Combining the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology. FIRST Robotics Competition is the ultimate Sport for the Mind. Participants call it “the hardest fun you’ll ever have.” Grades 8 to 12 welcome.

Come Out and find out about the program

website cybergnomes2013.ca.

Facebook page Cybergnomes Robotics FRC Team 2013