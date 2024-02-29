Sharpen Your Knowledge in a Minute with “Daily Trivia”!

Do you crave a quick daily dose of trivia to challenge your brain and keep you on your toes?

Look no further than “Daily Trivia,” the new podcast that delivers fun and stimulating general knowledge questions in a bite-sized, one-minute format.

RELATED: Have a listen to Dale and Charlie’s podcast “Fifteen Minutes You’ll Never Get Back” …

Whether you’re a casual quiz enthusiast or a die-hard trivia buff, “Daily Trivia” has something for everyone. Each episode features 10 rapid-fire questions covering a wide range of topics, from history and science to pop culture and current events. Just like our popular “Thousand Dollar Minute” contest on 107.5 Kool FM, you’ll get the chance to test your knowledge and see how many questions you can answer in one minute.

Listen To The Daily Trivia Podcast

Here’s what makes “Daily Trivia” unique:

Quick and convenient: Each episode fits seamlessly into your busy day, providing a short but engaging trivia experience.

Each episode fits seamlessly into your busy day, providing a trivia experience. Play along with friends: Gather your friends and family, challenge each other, and see who emerges the trivia champion.

Gather your friends and family, and see who emerges the trivia champion. Binge-worthy fun: With multiple episodes available, you can enjoy hours of trivia entertainment.

With you can enjoy hours of trivia entertainment. Practice for “Thousand Dollar Minute”: Listeners in the Barrie area can use “Daily Trivia” to hone their skills and prepare for their chance to win big in our on-air contest.

Ready to put your knowledge to the test? Subscribe to “Daily Trivia” wherever you listen to podcasts and start your daily brain workout today!

You can also find the latest episode embedded right here on this blog post.

So what are you waiting for? Tune in and let the trivia begin!