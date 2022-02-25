Dale & Charlie Host The 2021 South Simcoe Police Service Recognition Awards!

Dale & Charlie were thrilled to host the 2021 South Simcoe Police Service Annual Recognition Awards.

This is a very special evening that showcases some of the Police Service’s finest moments and investigations from throughout the year.

On February 24th, we heard stories about the bravery, ingenuity and determination of Police Service members, while also the amazing contributions from some community partners – the citizens.

Dignitaries in person and some virtually that participated in the evening included, Chair Chris Gariepy, Vice Chair Todd Canning and Municipal representatives Mayor of Innisfil, Lynn Dollin, and the Mayor of Bradford West Gwillimbury, Rob Keffer.

There were also members from all levels of government in attendance that included, MP John Brassard and MP Scot Davidson, MPP Caroline Mulroney Minister of Transportation & Minister of Francophone Affairs, MPP Andrea Khanjin, Mayor of Innisfil Lynn Dollin and Mayor of Bradford West Gwillimbury Rob Keffer!