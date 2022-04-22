Dale & Charlie Hosted The 10th Annual Awards of Creative Excellence & Presidents Gala!

It was an incredible night to come together in person for the first time in two years to honour members of the SCHBA both past and present.

The President of the Ontario Home Builders’ Association Mr. Bob Schickedanz was also on hand to present some awards.

And did we mention the evening had a 70s theme? Considering that Charlie was born in the 80s, she nailed it!

The very best of Simcoe County’s building industry were gather at the Barrie Country Club to celebrate their achievements and those of their fellow members and friends.

The Association and their partners are committed to fixing Ontario’s building crisis! Did you know we have fewer homes per capita than any other province? Over the next 10 years, we need to build at least one million new homes. In the last 10 years, we’ve only built 670,000. When we don’t build enough homes, prices rise dramatically and lead to the mess we’re in now.

ontariobuildmorehomes.ca

With more than 60 years of experience in the building business, the SCHBA is here to assist you: build a new house, renovate an existing home, or, become a better Builder, Renovator, Trade Contractor, or Supplier to the residential construction industry. The Simcoe County Home Builders’ Association is committed to residential construction excellence, providing affordable, quality housing in the Simcoe County area.

