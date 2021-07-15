Dale & Charlie Offer “Celebrity Shot” In Support Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka

Dale & Charlie were thrilled to be back on the greens in support of Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka! Dale & Charlie spent the day at Bear Creek Golf Club welcoming generous golfers with a host of goodies and offering up their famous “celebrity shots.”

Thank you to everyone who came out for a day of golf to support this important cause!

ABOUT GILDA’S CLUB

Gilda’s Club Greater Toronto (Gilda’s) is a community of support where people facing the fear and uncertainty of a cancer diagnosis, personally or for a loved one, can find strength in others who share their experience.

