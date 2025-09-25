Dating Tips from 2,000 Years Ago That Still Work
Dating has gone from scrolls to swipes, but some rules never change. A Roman poet named Ovid was handing out advice 2,000 years ago — and honestly, he nailed it.
1. Put Yourself Out There
Your soulmate isn’t going to magically appear in your living room while you’re binging Netflix. Ovid said, “She won’t float down from the sky — you’ve gotta go find her.” Translation: get off the couch.
2. Don’t Be Drunk in Love (Literally)
He warned that picking your person while hammered isn’t wise. Beer goggles rarely lead to “happily ever after.”
3. Groom Yourself
Ovid got oddly specific: trim your nails, pluck your nose hairs, and brush your teeth. Basically, don’t show up looking like a slob.
Two thousand years later, the advice still stands: effort, clarity, and basic hygiene. Thanks, Ovid — the original dating coach.
