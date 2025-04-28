5 Signs She’s Into You (According to a Dating Coach)
Coquettish glances, playful smiles — if you’re catching those vibes, there’s a good chance she’s feeling you.
But according to a dating coach, those cute little moments are only the beginning when it comes to figuring out if a woman’s into you.
Here are five body language signs to watch for when a woman finds you attractive:
1. She Plays With Her Hair
It’s a classic move for a reason. Twirling, flipping, or gently stroking her hair is often a subconscious way of showing desire.
2. She Adjusts Her Top
A quick tug or adjustment of her shirt or neckline could be her way of making sure she looks her best around you.
3. She Plays With Her Jewellery
Fidgeting with a necklace or bracelet? That nervous energy often points to attraction.
4. She Tilts Her Head When You Talk
Tilting her head while listening signals interest — she's not just hearing you, she's really paying attention.
5. She Touches Her Lips
Subtly touching or tracing her lips can be a pretty big hint that she’s thinking about kissing... or at least about you.
And If All Else Fails — Make Her Laugh
If you’re still unsure, rely on humour. Laughing or giggling at someone’s jokes is one of the oldest (and most effective) flirtation tactics out there — for both women and men.
Bottom line? If she’s smiling, laughing, and finding excuses to touch her hair or jewellery while chatting with you…
You’re probably doing something right. 👀
