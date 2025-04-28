5 Signs She’s Into You (According to a Dating Coach)

Coquettish glances, playful smiles — if you’re catching those vibes, there’s a good chance she’s feeling you.

But according to a dating coach, those cute little moments are only the beginning when it comes to figuring out if a woman’s into you.

Here are five body language signs to watch for when a woman finds you attractive:

1. She Plays With Her Hair

It’s a classic move for a reason. Twirling, flipping, or gently stroking her hair is often a subconscious way of showing desire.

2. She Adjusts Her Top

A quick tug or adjustment of her shirt or neckline could be her way of making sure she looks her best around you.

3. She Plays With Her Jewellery

Fidgeting with a necklace or bracelet? That nervous energy often points to attraction.

4. She Tilts Her Head When You Talk

Tilting her head while listening signals interest — she's not just hearing you, she's really paying attention.

5. She Touches Her Lips

Subtly touching or tracing her lips can be a pretty big hint that she’s thinking about kissing... or at least about you.

RELATED: 2 In 3 Singles Prefer A Partner Who Is On The "Goofier" Side

And If All Else Fails — Make Her Laugh

If you’re still unsure, rely on humour. Laughing or giggling at someone’s jokes is one of the oldest (and most effective) flirtation tactics out there — for both women and men.

Bottom line? If she’s smiling, laughing, and finding excuses to touch her hair or jewellery while chatting with you…

You’re probably doing something right. 👀