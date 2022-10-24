2 In 3 Singles Prefer A Partner Who Is On The “Goofier” Side

A new poll of 2,000 single or casually dating Gen Z and millennial Americans revealed that 60% are more likely to respond to the first message they receive from a potential date if it’s funny or clever.

Three in four said a shared sense of humour is even considered a turn-on.

But, 48% would prefer to skip the small talk and claim the process of getting to know someone they’re interested in can be awkward.

Commissioned by Plenty of Fish and conducted by OnePoll, the study found that 63% believe that breaking the ice is the hardest part of meeting new people. Small talk is a nightmare for some.

Perhaps this is because singles are most likely to experience anxiousness, shyness and excitement when they try to impress others during the first interaction.

It was also found that the easiest ways to flirt with others are by texting or meeting in person, rather than FaceTiming and phone calls.

But keep your flirting PG-rated — 42% find it disrespectful to receive unsolicited nude pictures, and 36% say the sender comes off as immature.

The “Small Talk” That Matters To Singles



What do you do for fun? – 79%

Where are you from? – 79%

What hobbies do you have? – 78%

What’s your favourite TV show to binge-watch? – 76%

How old are you? – 76%

Do you want kids? – 61%