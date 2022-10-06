New Dating Trends Include “Eco-Dumping,” and “Heat Doming”

The dating site Plenty of Fish just put out a goofy list of new dating trends they expect to see in 2023, and they came up with names for all of them. (The whole thing might be enough to convince you to stay single.)

They polled 8,000 singles, and these are the emerging dating trends.

1. Main Character Energy: Focusing on yourself instead of wasting time on people who don’t meet your standards or needs.

2. Eco-Dumping: Dating (or NOT dating) someone based on how environmentally conscious they are (or are NOT). One in five singles says they know someone who’s dumped someone because their views on climate change and the environment didn’t align.

3. Heat Doming: Dating someone specifically for their household amenities, basically just to mooch off their air conditioning, pool, WiFi, or comfortable bed.

4. Infla-Dating: Going on less expensive dates because of inflation and the current economic environment.

5. James-Webbing: This is silly. It’s deciding to date someone after “seeing them through a different lens.” You know, like how NASA’s new space telescope is giving us a closer, better look at things. (???)

6. OnlyPlans: Repeatedly planning dates with someone, but never actually following through on them, due to an array of (mostly contrived) excuses.