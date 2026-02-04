Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Dave & Buster’s Is Hiding $15K Diamond Rings in Human Crane Machines (Love Is a Gamble)

Lifestyle
Published February 4, 2026
By Charlie

Romance is evolving. Gone are the days of candlelit dinners and quiet speeches. This Valentine’s Day, Dave & Buster’s would like you to declare your love by being lowered headfirst into a pit of prizes like a human sacrifice to capitalism.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the arcade-and-restaurant chain is hiding five 3-carat diamond engagement rings, each reportedly worth $15,000, inside their viral Human Crane machines across select locations.

Because nothing says “forever” like joystick-operated chaos.

https://www.daveandbusters.com/content/dam/dnb/promos/human-crane/HC-LandingPage-Hero-Mobile-4.29.gif

According to the brand, Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular proposal days of the year, so naturally, the solution was: turn one partner into the claw.

The rings are buried and enclosed inside the Human Crane game, a full-body arcade experience where a player is harnessed, lowered into an oversized prize pit, and given a short window to grab whatever destiny allows.

Kool FM's Couples Feud

What It Takes to Snag a Ring (Besides Upper-Body Strength)

Human Crane rides start at $20 per person. Five lucky players nationwide will find a diamond ring, meaning you could technically turn $20 into $15,000.

That’s a 750x return, which is better odds than most crypto investments and significantly more sparkly.

There are 156 Dave & Buster’s locations taking part, which works out to roughly a 3% chance that the location you’re in even has a ring. And then you still have to grab it. While dangling. In public. On Valentine’s Day.

Love really is a risk.

Dinner, Games, and Emotional Pressure Included

For couples who want dinner and the chance to accidentally propose mid-air, Dave & Buster’s is also offering a $99 Date Night Duo Deal from Monday through Friday leading up to Valentine’s Day.

The package includes:

  • Two 90-minute All-You-Can-Play game cards
  • One appetizer
  • Two entrées
  • One dessert

Plus, the lingering tension of whether this is just a date… or the night someone ends up engaged because a crane machine said so.

Is this romantic? Questionable. Is it memorable? Absolutely. Will someone somewhere propose while wearing a harness and gripping foam prizes? Without a doubt.

Dave & Buster’s has officially entered its chaotic Cupid era. And honestly? We respect the commitment. 💍🕹️

