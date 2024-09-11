Dave Grohl Welcomes Daughter Outside of 21-Year Marriage

In a surprising revelation, Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl shared that he recently fathered a daughter outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum. The couple, who have three daughters together, are navigating this new chapter as a family.

Grohl, took to Instagram to address the news, stating, "I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.” He went on to express his love for his wife and children, adding, “I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

While Grohl did not provide further details regarding the baby or her mother, and his representatives declined to comment, the musician’s message highlighted his desire to maintain privacy during this sensitive time.

Grohl and Blum, a former model turned film and television producer, have been married since 2003. The rock star was previously married to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood from 1994 to 1997 and has been open about how infidelity contributed to the breakdown of that relationship.

Best known for his role in starting the Foo Fighters in 1994 after Nirvana's tragic end following Kurt Cobain’s death, Grohl has faced numerous personal challenges in recent years. The loss of Foo Fighters’ longtime drummer and his closest friend, Taylor Hawkins, in 2022 during a South American tour, was another devastating blow.

As Grohl navigates these personal struggles, fans are offering support and empathy. Time will tell how the family moves forward, but Grohl's candidness shows he’s ready to face the challenges ahead.