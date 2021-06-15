David Bowie Painting Is Up For Auction In Ontario

He was a musical icon and a painter; who knew?

A rare painting was discovered at a South River donation centre, just south of North Bay, and will soon be up for auction by Toronto’s fine art auction house, Cowley Abbott.

The painting is called D Head XLVI and is part of a series that Bowie completed in the 90s according to the auction house.

Between 1995 and 1997, Bowie painted about 47 works titled Dead Heads (or D Head) and each included a non-sequential Roman numeral.

The subjects ranged from himself to band members, friends, and acquaintances. The painting goes up for sale Tuesday (June 15) until June 24th and may fetch as much as $12,000.