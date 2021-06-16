Deadly Chemicals Have Been Found In Cosmetics According To New Study!

The New York Posts reports, that more than half of the popular cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada likely contain high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a potentially toxic class of chemicals linked to cancer and other serious health conditions, according to an alarming new study released Tuesday by the University of Notre Dame.

To determine this, scientists tested over 200 beauty products and found some scary things. For example, 56% of various foundations, 48% of eye products, and 47% of mascaras all contain high levels of PFAS.

PFAS are a wide range of chemicals that repel water, oil, or heat and they are used in food packaging, nonstick cookware, fire extinguishers, food wrappers, waterproof fabrics, paints, waxes, dental floss, and more.

Scientists warn that when PFAS gets into the bloodstream, it stays there and accumulates.

