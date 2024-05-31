In the latest in popcorn bucket wars, Deadpool & Wolverine win!

Ryan Reynolds revealed the bucket on social media!

We can see that the bucket is a cartoonish version of Wolverine’s head.

The hilarious part is Wolverine’s mouth is wide open, giving fans the chance to pour as much buttery popcorn into it as they desire. On the side of the bucket, the words “Designed By Deadpool” are scribbled in red ink.

Better than the Dune 2 bucket? The Dune 2 popcorn bucket was supposed to resemble the giant sandworms from the planet of Arrakis, but the imagery left little to the imagination and the internet had a lot of fun this this bucket… (I wonder why, LOL)

There’s no word yet on how much the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket will cost when the movie comes out on July 26…