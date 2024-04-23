WATCH: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer

Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for “Deadpool & Wolverine” on Monday, showing off footage of Jackman suited up as Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s “Logan.”

Set to the tune of Madonna’s 1989 hit, Like a Prayer, this trailer gives us a peek at Cassandra Nova, known in X-Men canon as a supervillain and Charles Xavier’s sister. Considered the “dark twin” of Professor X, she has a track record of wreaking havoc with her telepathy. In one scene, she pins Wolverine to the ground with his own claws.

Deadpool 3 will arrive in theaters July 26. The film is directed by Shawn Levy, who also worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Additional cast members include Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Though we still don’t know for sure whether Taylor Swift will cameo as the Dazzler, rumour has it that Tony Stark — aka Iron Man — will also make an appearance.