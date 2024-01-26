Listen Live

Dealbreakers for People When Dining Out!

Keep it clean people!

By Kool Mornings

The number one deal breaker when it comes to eating out isn’t expensive prices or rude wait staff — it’s cleanliness, according to 44% of those surveyed…

A survey of 1,000 people and 1,000 small business owners and hospitality workers found that when it comes to restaurants, cleanliness ranked higher in importance than having a variety of menu options (35%) or the affordability of the restaurant (33%).

The survey looked at how cleanliness plays a role in the decision to visit a business and how businesses handle cleaning.

When dining, customers are keeping their eyes out for cleanliness — or lack thereof.  They’re surveying the tables (56%), plates/bowls (56%) and cutlery (49%).

Locallicious Winter 2024

The survey found that people value tidiness so much that three in five said that uncleanliness would be a dealbreaker when it comes to both restaurants (61%) and hotels (62%).  

Respondents also ranked cleanliness as the top factor they consider when choosing somewhere to stay on vacation (39%).

At vacation rentals, respondents are scoping out the bathroom or shower (55%), linen/sheets (49%) and flooring (48%) the most.

Lack of cleanliness is also the top reason that respondents wouldn’t return to a business, followed by quality concerns and poor customer service.

Overall, 64% of people have a great appreciation for businesses that keep their establishments clean, and those in the industry are aware of this.

Related posts

January is Divorce Month!

PLUMBERS ARE REVEALING THE STRANGEST THINGS FLUSHED DOWN TOILETS

IKEA Canada invests over $80M to reduce prices on over a thousand products 