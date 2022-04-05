Deborah Cox Will Be The First Black Woman Inducted Into The Canadian Music Hall Of Fame

Canada’s biggest night in music features live performances, special guest appearances and the presentation of many JUNO Awards plus Toronto’s very own DEBORAH COX will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Congrats Deborah!

The History

Deborah Cox began her career singing in commercials at the age of 12 and was signed by the legendary Clive Davis and Arista Records in 1994. She is a 4 Time Juno Winner and the first Black woman to receive the honour in the Hall of Fame’s 44-year history.

To celebrate, Cox will perform live at the 51st Junos and said via Instagram. In an interview, Cox says,

“I feel incredibly grateful to experience this true milestone moment. Music has always been about community for me, and I am so thankful to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and CARAS for not only recognizing myself but my family, friends and loving fans who have supported me and helped make my dream possible for the past 25-plus years.

As the first Black female inductee, I am honoured to have the chance to show our younger generations that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to with hard work, dedication and passion. I hope that my music can continue to bring peace, happiness and comfort to anyone who might need it, and empower people of all ages to follow their dreams and believe in themselves.”