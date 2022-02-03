Simu Liu Will Host The 2022 Juno Awards!

Simu Liu, Star of Shang-Chi, The Legend of The Ten Rings, and Kim’s Convenience, is set to host the 2022 Juno Awards.

“It’s an absolute honour to be hosting the 51st Annual Juno Awards. Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart and getting the chance to experience the festivities in my hometown make the experience even more special to me,” Simu said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu)



Simu will be the first actor to host the Junos since William Shatner (2012). This will also be the first time the Junos will present in person since 2019.

Related: Remember when Dallas Green and Sarah Harmer Paid Tribute To Gord Downin At The Junos…

The 51st annual Juno Awards will be held in Toronto at Budweiser Stage on May 15. This marks the first time in Juno history that the award show will be held at an outdoor venue.