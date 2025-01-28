Science Debunks the 21-Day Habit Myth

If you’ve ever struggled to stick with a New Year’s resolution, you’ve probably been told, “It only takes 21 days to form a habit.” But science says otherwise—it takes much longer.

How Long Does It Take?

New research shows that building lasting habits typically takes two to five months of consistent practice, with some habits taking closer to a year to truly stick. So, if you’re still wrestling with your resolutions, it’s not you—it’s just science.

Instead of focusing on a rigid timeline, experts say it’s more effective to understand the process of forming habits. Here are six key takeaways to help you succeed:

Related: FOUR BAD MORNING HABITS AND FOUR GOOD ONES

6 Keys to Building Strong Habits

Repetition Is Step One Forming any habit starts with repetition. Doing the same thing over and over is the foundation. Early Progress Feels Big You might feel like the habit is “set” after three weeks because the early repetitions often lead to quick improvement. But, like learning a language, progress slows as you advance. Prepare for the Long Haul It can take up to a year of reinforcement before a habit becomes automatic and feels effortless. So be patient—it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Morning Habits Work Best Habits formed in the morning are more likely to stick than evening ones. Consider moving that workout or meditation session to earlier in the day. Simple Actions Stick Faster Habits like flossing (with clear triggers) are easier to automate than complex ones, like a new gym routine. Start small and build up. Enjoy What You Do You’re more likely to stick with a habit if it’s something you want to do, rather than something assigned to you. If possible, make it fun—add a podcast to your run or turn cleaning into a dance party.

The Bottom Line

The median time to form a new habit is 59 to 66 days, but it’s highly variable.

For some, it might take 335 days to fully lock-in. The key? Don’t give up if it doesn’t feel automatic right away. Building habits takes time, patience, and maybe a little creativity to make them enjoyable.

So, keep at it—you’ve got this!