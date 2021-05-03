Degree Is Launching The Worlds First Ever Deodorant Made For People With Disabilities

Degree has now come out with the first-ever deodorant made especially for people with disabilities and visual impairments.

The brand revealed its latest product named Degree Inclusive – this week, showing off its adaptive packaging that makes it easier to use with upper limb disabilities.

The deodorant has a hooked handle for easier one-handed use, magnetic closures, enhanced grip, a braille label, and a larger roll-on applicator.

Degree says that the adaptive deodorant was made in partnership with an inclusive team of design experts, engineers, people living with disabilities, occupational therapists, and consultants to make sure the product could be used by as many people as possible.

It’s still in the beta stage of testing with 200 people living with disabilities in the US and will help raise any changes needed before it hits public shelves.

Degree also worked with a few different non-profits The Chicago Lighthouse, Open Style Lab, and Muscular Dystrophy Association.