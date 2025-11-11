Moms Are Pushing to Coldplay — Because Nothing Screams “Labour” Like ‘Fix You’!

Move over, epidurals — there’s a new form of pain relief in the delivery room: Coldplay. 🎶

According to a new analysis of over 1,800 Spotify “birth playlists,” moms around the world are giving birth to the soothing sounds of Coldplay, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, and Fleetwood Mac.

The data, compiled by baby stroller brand iCandy, found that “Fix You” is the ultimate push-through-the-pain anthem. (Honestly, that chorus hits differently when you’re trying to bring another human into the world.)

Coming in close behind is Ed Sheeran — because of course he’s there, singing softly about love while someone’s yelling at their partner to stop breathing so loudly. Then it’s a tie between Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles, proving that “Here Comes the Sun” isn’t just symbolic — it’s motivational.

Other honourable mentions include Norah Jones, John Legend, Taylor Swift, and Elton John — because what says “welcome to the world” better than “Your Song”?

But if you ask me, the real MVPs are on Charlie’s Delivery Room Playlist:

🎶 Push It – Salt-N-Pepa

❄️ Let It Go – Frozen soundtrack

💧 Waterfalls – TLC

🍑 Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot

And for baby #2? Naturally…

🎵 Oops!... I Did It Again – Britney Spears

Because no one should go through labour without a little humour — or a perfect soundtrack.