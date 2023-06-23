THE WEIRDEST FOODS PREGNANT WOMEN CRAVE
Pickles and Peanut Butter!
Eating for two is no joke! A new poll of 2,000 moms found 89% had food cravings while they were pregnant, sometimes weird things they wouldn’t normally eat. 30% said that was true for them.
A few of the strangest cravings listed were: Pickles and cheese, sardines with ketchup, and one woman who couldn’t stop eating peanut butter-and-marshmallow sandwiches with FIVE layers of bread.
Weird combos are big in general. They’re the second most popular type of pregnancy craving.
Here are the top five . . .
1. Seasonal foods that are hard to find. Like it’s June, and your husband’s driving around looking for pumpkin pie. 47% of moms said they had cravings like that.
2. Weird food combinations, 42%.
3. A specific food you could only get at one place or restaurant, 35%.
4. Junk food, 33%.
5. A healthy one: 33% craved whole foods, like fruits and vegetables.