THE WEIRDEST FOODS PREGNANT WOMEN CRAVE

Eating for two is no joke! A new poll of 2,000 moms found 89% had food cravings while they were pregnant, sometimes weird things they wouldn’t normally eat. 30% said that was true for them.

A few of the strangest cravings listed were: Pickles and cheese, sardines with ketchup, and one woman who couldn’t stop eating peanut butter-and-marshmallow sandwiches with FIVE layers of bread.

Weird combos are big in general. They’re the second most popular type of pregnancy craving.

Here are the top five . . .

1. Seasonal foods that are hard to find. Like it’s June, and your husband’s driving around looking for pumpkin pie. 47% of moms said they had cravings like that.

2. Weird food combinations, 42%.

3. A specific food you could only get at one place or restaurant, 35%.

4. Junk food, 33%.

5. A healthy one: 33% craved whole foods, like fruits and vegetables.