THE WEIRDEST FOODS PREGNANT WOMEN CRAVE

Pickles and Peanut Butter!

By Kool Eats

Eating for two is no joke!  A new poll of 2,000 moms found 89% had food cravings while they were pregnant, sometimes weird things they wouldn’t normally eat.  30% said that was true for them.

A few of the strangest cravings listed were:  Pickles and cheese, sardines with ketchup, and one woman who couldn’t stop eating peanut butter-and-marshmallow sandwiches with FIVE layers of bread.

Weird combos are big in general.   They’re the second most popular type of pregnancy craving. 

Here are the top five . . .

1.  Seasonal foods that are hard to find.  Like it’s June, and your husband’s driving around looking for pumpkin pie.  47% of moms said they had cravings like that.

2.  Weird food combinations, 42%.

3.  A specific food you could only get at one place or restaurant, 35%.

4.  Junk food, 33%.

5.  A healthy one:  33% craved whole foods, like fruits and vegetables.

