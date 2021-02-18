Dermatologists Warn Against Face-Waxing Trend On TikTok

Remember when your parents would say to you “if Billy jumped off a bridge, would you?”

This is the same thing but for the ages… You shouldn’t try everything you see on the internet!

This comes after a stupid and dangerous stunt started trending on TikTok where a user is waxing someone’s faces with hot wax strips. Naturally, other TikTok users are trying it.

The Kapsalon Freedom hair salon in Gemert, Netherlands, had shot to stardom on the video-sharing platform in recent months for its full-face hot wax treatment, the BBC reported this week.

During the salon’s service, the wax is applied across a customer’s face, mouth, neck — and even sometimes the inside of their ears and nose — and allowed to harden before being stripped away. Cotton swabs are apparently used to create air passages during the procedure, with strips of paper applied to protect eyebrows and eyelashes.

Again, DO NOT TRY THIS!!!!