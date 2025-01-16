Dick Van Dyke Stays Put During Malibu Fires

At 99 years old, Hollywood icon Dick Van Dyke proves he’s as resilient as ever. While raging wildfires in Malibu have driven many residents to evacuate, Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, 53, have opted to hunker down in their home.

Despite losing electricity and gas access, the couple has found clever ways to adapt. They’re charging their devices using their car and cooking meals with the help of Silver’s camper. Talk about resourcefulness!

Van Dyke, the beloved star of Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and The Dick Van Dyke Show, has also found a way to keep spirits high amid the chaos.

The couple has been passing the time by watching movies on a trusty DVD player. In a heartwarming twist, Van Dyke watched the holiday classic Elf starring Will Ferrell for the first time—proving it’s never too late to discover a new favourite.

The pair, who have been married since 2012, seem determined to make the best of a tough situation. Their resourcefulness and positivity are a reminder of Van Dyke’s enduring charm, both on-screen and off.

Stay safe, Dick and Arlene!