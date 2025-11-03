Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year Is… “6-7” — And No One Knows What It Means 🤷‍♀️📚

Well, Dictionary.com has officially thrown in the towel — because the 2025 Word of the Year is a phrase that doesn’t even have a proper definition.

They announced that the top word (or… numbers?) of the year is “6-7” — a Gen Z slang term that’s gone viral even though nobody, including the person who made it famous, can explain it. Kids say it came from the track “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla… but even he shrugs when asked what it means.

Dictionary.com currently describes it as “a viral, ambiguous slang term” that’s “mostly nonsensical,” but might be used to mean “meh,” “so-so,” or “could go either way.”

In other words, the perfect word for commitment-phobic texting.

They also labelled it “brainrot slang,” meaning it’s designed to be silly, absurd, and live rent-free in your head for no reason — kind of like half of TikTok.

Other contenders were: “aura farming,” “broligarchy,” “Gen Z stare,” and “tradwife.” Honestly, the dictionary is starting to feel less like English class and more like a group chat at 2 a.m.