Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year for 2024 Is “Demure”—But Another Dictionary Went for Something Much Grungier

In a year where TikTok trends and viral phrases dominated our vocabulary, Dictionary.com crowned “demure” as its Word of the Year for 2024.

If you’ve spent time scrolling through TikTok this year, you likely came across the “demure” aesthetic. It's all about being low-key, polished, and effortlessly put-together—a vibe that resonated with those seeking a break from the loud and messy online chaos.

What Does “Demure” Even Mean?

At its core, being “demure” means embracing a soft, quiet confidence. Think: staying composed, neat, and unassuming while still managing to get things done with grace.

TikTokers gave the word a glow-up, turning it into a cultural shorthand for mindfulness and minimalism, minus the drama. No wonder its usage skyrocketed by 1,200% this year between January and August, according to Dictionary.com.

A Viral Contender

“Demure” had some stiff competition in the race to become Word of the Year. Honourable mentions included:

Brat : Popularised through “brat summer,” a cheeky, carefree season of self-expression.

: Popularised through “brat summer,” a cheeky, carefree season of self-expression. Brainrot : A hilarious (and maybe a bit too relatable) term describing the mental fog caused by overindulging in trashy online content.

: A hilarious (and maybe a bit too relatable) term describing the mental fog caused by overindulging in trashy online content. Weird: A simple yet highly relatable descriptor for the quirks of 2024.

A Contrast in Choices

Interestingly, another dictionary went in a completely different direction with its pick: “en[crap]ification.” This gritty term describes the process of platforms and services becoming unusable as they prioritize profits over user experience. It’s a far cry from the polished poise of “demure,” but hey, it captures the frustration many of us feel about the digital world.

Last Year’s Winner: A Nod to AI

In 2023, Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year was “hallucinate,” inspired by the rise (and occasional blunders) of AI tools and chatbots.

From fake facts to quirky misunderstandings, AI was the star of last year’s linguistic landscape.