Did You Know That There’s A Thing Called October Sleep Slump?

Ever heard of October Sleep Slump? It may sound made up but it’s a real thing.

You see, the summer is exciting and less routine with everyone being more relaxed and focused on enjoying themselves. Once fall arrives, the schedule sets back in, the days get shorter and you start to feel more tired.

Amanda Jewson, a sleep consultant, says that less daylight (especially in the morning) is a big reason for our sluggish moods.

In order to battle the October Sleep Slump, it’s a good idea to make sure you’re getting enough sleep …

How Much Sleep Do We Need?

Having a regular bedtime and wake up time helps our bodies stay in tune with their natural rhythm. Frequently changing sleep schedules can confuse our internal cloacks and make it hard to control when we are awake or tired.

The amount of sleep we need depends on our age.

Babies should go to bed between 6:30 and 7:00 pm

Kids aged 4 to 10 need 10 to 13 hours of sleep. For younger kids, especially kids who are heading to kindergartener and will be skipping their afternoon nap, bedtime should be around 6:30 pm.

Kids 10 and older bedtime should be between 9:00 and 10:00 pm.

Teenagers need no less than 9 hours of sleep per night. But keep in mind its harder for teens to fall asleep early because they don’t start producing sleep hormones until later in the day. That means they may need a later bedtime that still allows them to get at least 9 hours. On weekends, they can sleep in, but it shouldn’t be more than 2 hours past their weekday wake up time!

Adults should aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night!

Other Ways To Help With October Sleep Slump

A proper sleep schedule isn’t the only way to help with October Sleep Slump. Other things you can do to help improve your energy as the seasons change is:

Power down an hour before bedtime. This means no exercise or electronics. Instead, stick to calming activities only.

Eat early. Your digestive system is at peak operation during daylight ours. That means you should eat earlier (and lighter) so that your system can power down and your body can focus on getting you ready for sleep.

Brighten up your bedroom in the morning. Getting up while it's still dark is hard for most people. Try to let in more light by having curtains open when you wake up or using a sun lamp.

The reality is most people get a little sluggish as fall rolls in. If you’re one of those people, give these tips a try and see how you do!